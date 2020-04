Fatal motorcycle crash closed I-40 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Two Albuquerque city councilors want the mayor to consider reopening some businesses in the metro.

Councilors Brooke Bassan and Don Harris announced the legislation at a press conference late Sunday afternoon. It's asking the mayor to re-evaluate public health restrictions, and consider reopening some local businesses and outdoor activities facilities while following public health rules like occupancy limits and social distancing.