ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing charges for leaving the scene of a deadly accident will be released until trial, but not right away. Jennifer Rue was in court Tuesday afternoon.

She is accused of hitting a car on the side of Wilmoore Drive back on October 10. The car was on jacks and Scott Toole was underneath doing repairs.

A witness told police she was in the car with Rue and the two were drinking before getting in their vehicle. Tuesday, Judge Rudolfo ruled Rue could be released on pretrial services but had to do one thing before being let out.

“Due to her history of substance abuse, I would like her to complete the ATP, the Addictive Treatment Program, while in custody prior to being released,” the judge said.

Rue is only charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death – not DWI since her arrest happened weeks after the incident and there is no evidence she was drunk.