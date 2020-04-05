Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash in downtown Albuquerque.

Police say there was a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Saturday around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Lomas. Police say that several motorcycles were traveling northbound on Broadway.

According to APD, a blue 2016 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was performing a “wheelie” when it struck a silver 2014 Jeep SUV in the right rear. The Jeep was traveling across Broadway and entertaining the Carl’s Jr. restaurant in the area.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but sustained serious injuries as was transported to UNM Hospital. Police say the man is in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

