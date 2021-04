ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in an Albuquerque neighborhood are fed up with the smoke coming from the crematory at the nearby cemetery. They say it's a constant problem that creeps them out. People nearby are used to living near the historic cemetery for the most part but some will never get used to the smoke and ash.

About two weeks ago, a resident near Fairview Memorial Park captured streams of black smoke filling the air. The source of the smoke is pretty disturbing. "I think people thought, 'oh they're burning brush or trash or something, not bodies,'" says Patty Willson, President, Victory Hills Neighborhood Association.