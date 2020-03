ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque woman is pleading for help after she said a necklace containing her best friend's ashes were stolen from her home along with thousands of dollars worth of other items.

Julianna Duran hopes sharing surveillance video of the crime will help her reunite with the only thing she has left of her best friend who was murdered last fall. Video from February 26, of two men breaking into her home near Lomas and Wyoming.