ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says Tuesday, March 15 around 6:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Menaul Blvd and Carlisle Rd to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

APD says one individual involved was pronounced dead on scene. Eastbound and westbound Menaul is closed at Carlisle. The scene is active and an investigation is ongoing. KRQE will provide updates as more details become available.