ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal accident at Tramway and Copper Saturday afternoon. APD has shut down the area near Tramway and Copper.

They say a vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection and there is at least one fatality. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It is unknown what led to the crash. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.