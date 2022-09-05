ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash at Bridge Blvd. and Atrisco Dr. just after 3 a.m. Monday. BCSO says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, two people died as a result of the crash.

BCSO says when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead, who they believe was the driver of the motorcycle. They say inside the rear passenger seat of the vehicle involved was another man who was also dead. Four people inside the vehicle were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital according to BCSO. No other details are available.