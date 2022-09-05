ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash at Bridge Blvd. and Atrisco Dr. just after 3 a.m. Monday. BCSO says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, two people died as a result of the crash.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Study says City of Albuquerque is ‘not doing enough about the homeless’
- Balloon Fiesta: Is the city ready for Balloon Fiesta? Many say no.
- Crime: Albuquerque sandwich shop employees attacked after asking loiterers to leave
- New Mexico: The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
BCSO says when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead, who they believe was the driver of the motorcycle. They say inside the rear passenger seat of the vehicle involved was another man who was also dead. Four people inside the vehicle were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital according to BCSO. No other details are available.