Fatal accident on I-25 at Sunport closes southbound lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-25 southbound at Sunport Monday evening. Police say several vehicles were involved. Police say I-25 is shut down for southbound traffic but northbound lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. News 13 will provide updates as soon as it becomes available.

