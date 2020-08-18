Fatal accident on I-25 at Sunport closes southbound lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-25 southbound at Sunport Monday evening. Police say several vehicles were involved. Police say I-25 is shut down for southbound traffic but northbound lanes have since reopened.
APD has closed down both I*25 SOUTHBOUND AND NORTHBOUND LANES at SUNPORT due to a motor vehicle crash @abqfire— APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) August 18, 2020