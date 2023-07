ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking for a potential feline friend got the chance to check out some cats in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday. Fat Katz, in partnership with Boofy’s Best for Pets, held an adoption event.

Volunteer Myra Debruyn with Fat Katz said they have a lot of cats that are in need of homes, and every adoption helps save a life.

She said they hold events like the one today twice a month. You can check out their Facebook page for the next event.