FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington has reached a deal with an energy company to take over the San Juan generating station.

City officials announced Friday they’ve signed an agreement with Enchant Energy to acquire 95% ownership in the plant. PNM, the current majority owner, wanted to shutter the plant by 2022.

The company taking over will instead use new technology to reduce carbon emissions. The city says keeping the plant open will save 1,600 jobs at the plant and surrounding areas.