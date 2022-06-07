ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmhouse Ale Event is hosting their third annual country music festival in the Town of Bernalillo.

The festival will have 40 retail vendors, 50 show cars and trucks, games for the whole family, beer, wine, and cocktails. All proceeds of this event will go towards a non-profit organization Un-17. The non-profit aims to educated business, goverment and organizations on ethical operations.

The event will be on June 11 at Loretto Park in Bernalillo, which is located at 237 South Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo NM, 87004. Doors open 11 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Kids tickets are $5 and adults are $12 at the gate.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance visit their webpage.