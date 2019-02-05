Far westside concept plans include potential hospital, hotel, more Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) - Big plans are in the works for development on the far westside of Albuquerque, but first, the city needs to get the land from the county to start building.

"We need development here in this area. It's growing, the westside is expanding," Five Star Barber Shop Owner Briano Botello said.

He said he'd like to see more westside businesses to avoid having to fight traffic while crossing the Rio Grande.

"Sometimes, it's a bit of a hassle to go back and forth," he explained. "There's only two ways to the other side of town and it's either a freeway or we got to go all the way to Montano for things that we need, especially when it comes to health care and medical issues."

City Councilor Ken Sanchez is now proposing to annex 12 acres of county land north of I-40 near the new sports complex, bringing it into city jurisdiction as part of a bigger project called the Town Center.

Jim Strozier with the Albuquerque Development Commission said the extra land would help with the acreage needed for a potential future hospital and that he's requested a zoning amendment to allow up to a 110-foot tall hospital tower.

Plus, the early Town Center concept plans, which have not yet been approved by the city, show a regional medical center, medical offices, more housing, a hotel, theater, grocery store and more. The annexation parcel up for discussion Monday is in the southwest corner of the Town Center.

The city could not give a price tag for the whole Town Center project, or say when the plans for the hospital and other buildings will go up for a council vote.