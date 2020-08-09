Fans line up to snag the new United jersey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United released their new home kits, and several United fans have bragging rights after getting theirs first. Fans lined up outside the United’s store to be the first to get their hands on the team’s new home jerseys, released exclusively at 5:05 Saturday morning.

The first ten fans also received signed memorabilia from the team. People started lining up as early as 1 p.m. Friday, but these super-fans didn’t seem to mind. “the New Mexico United is releasing their home kits tomorrow morning at 5:05 a.m., so we are standing in-line at 11 o’clock, and we’ve been here since 6 o’clock. We’re ready,” United fan Victoria Archibeque said.

“I’m tired, but it’s cool to be out here with friends. Everybody’s out here because they’re United fans, fanaticos for a lot of these people,” another fan, David Carl, said. The United sported the kits while playing in Phoenix Saturday night.