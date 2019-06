ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The excitement continues to build for New Mexico United fans. They experienced long lines, Saturday morning as fans tried to get their hands on tickets for the team’s friendly match up against Cardiff City FC.

Some people got in line before 7 a.m. Tickets are still available for the match against the English professional team set for July 18.

For additional ticket information, click here.

