Fan survey results inspire changes from UNM’s Athletic Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fans have spoken. The University of New Mexico’s Athletic Department is hoping to provide a better game day experience at The Pit after a survey pointed to some of fans’ biggest complaints.

A few months ago, the department turned to fans and students to fill out the survey. It said it received hundreds of responses, and after pouring through the data, officials have already come up with some solutions.

Some of the top things fans said would improve their experience at The Pit include improvements to the sound system, halftime entertainment, and a need for more transportation to games for students.

The Athletic Department says it’s brought in sound engineers, adjusted the speakers, and are using new software that is designed for minimal feedback.

Fans can also expect more attractions at halftime and the university says it’s now offering shuttles from campus to The Pit for students. Despite those changes, fans say a winning team would also be helpful.

The university says this is just the beginning of what it hopes to do, and that the data will help not only at basketball games, but at all athletic events.