Fan-favorite steer at Botanic Gardens’ Heritage Farm dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark had to say goodbye to a fixture at the Botanic Gardens‘ Heritage Farm. The BioPark says Rocky, a 9-year-old steer died. He spent most of his life at the farm arriving when he was just six-months-old and he quickly became a fan favorite helping visitors learn about the different species of livestock in the area.
