Famous, old Bernalillo County courthouse officially sold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of Albuquerque’s most famous and historic buildings that no longer belongs to Bernalillo County. It’s been a fixture in the city for nearly 100 years and now the old Bernalillo County courthouse has been sold.

The old courthouse was built in the 1920s and was utilized as a functional building for the county up until 2001 when the new courthouse was built on Lomas. Since then, it’s been the backdrop in popular movies and TV shows like “Better Call Saul.”

Tom Ruiz is a retired court administrator who worked in the building for 25 years. He says going to work in that building every day was always an adventure because, at times, it would flood from poor plumbing. There would be times when he believed the fourth floor was haunted.

The most memorable part of his job was being there for high profile cases. “One of the first notable scandals on college athletes with Lobo Gate. Caught them fixing transcripts for athletes that were playing at UNM,” he says.

The Deputy County Manager says the Garcia family bought the building for $647,500. They are famously known for owning car dealerships here in Albuquerque.

The county also negotiated a contract with the Garcia’s to lease the building to allow film production to continue for the next year. News 13 tried reaching out to the Garcia family to ask what they plan to do with the building but did not hear back.

A commercial realtor said the price on the building is pretty low in comparison to other major metro cities in the United States. A big reason is that the building is just old and outdated.