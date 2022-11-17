ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It keeps on happening; someone’s catalytic converter was stolen. This time, the victims were parents in the emergency room tending to their very sick daughter.

Matthew Medina said his wife’s catalytic converter was stolen from her car while they were at Presbyterian Hospital in Downtown getting help for their daughter who had RSV.

“We were in the ER for about 28 hours before we were admitted,” said Medina.

At one point, his wife decided to go home to freshen up. As soon as she started her car, there was a loud noise. Right away, she knew something was wrong.

“I went out to see what was going on and realized that I should check around the vehicle and realized underneath that catalytic converter had been taken,” said Medina.

Medina filed a report with the hospital’s security department and was shocked to learn this wasn’t the first time something like this has happened at the hospital.

“Security did let me know this is a recurring issue that’s been going on campus at Presbyterian Hospital,” said Medina.

Medina said he was also told they’ve had people’s gas tanks siphoned and cars stolen in the parking lot.

KRQE reached out to Presbyterian Hospital, and they sent us the following statement:

Creating a safe and secure environment for our patients, visitors and staff is a top priority. We continue to enhance security measures on our Presbyterian Hospital campus, which include cameras, emergency call boxes, after-hours escorts and regular security officer and law enforcement patrols. Unfortunately, despite these efforts there are times when thefts occur in the parking lots. We work closely with law enforcement to resolve reported incidents and continually look for additional ways to ensure a safe campus for all. Pete Camacho, Vice President of Security at Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

While catalytic converter thefts happen a lot, the Albuquerque Police Department said they haven’t necessarily seen an increase.

The city has been entering theft reports on the scrap metal alert website to notify scrap metal recyclers when they know one is stolen, but thieves are still managing to get money for the small amount of precious metal inside.