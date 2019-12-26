Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Family who lost dog reunited years later

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – Four years ago, a family lost their dog, but this Christmas came with a miracle.

A boxer named Oscar escaped through an open gate and the Reveles family thought they would never see their dog again. They searched for him for a long time, but eventually gave up and mourned his loss. But evidently, Oscar felt the same way about his owners and returned home.

“It took him about a second to kind of just look at me and start wagging his tail, and then he licked my hand and he was ready to come home,” said Gustavo Reveles, Oscar’s owner.

They don’t know where he was all those years, but he was found with a new collar and was well fed. This leads the family to believe someone was caring for him this whole time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞