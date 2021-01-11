Family wants answers after they say mom died in Christmas Eve crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family wants answers on why no charges have yet to be filed in a crash they said killed their loved one. It happened on Christmas Eve around 7 p.m. Janie Duran said she was driving on Bridge Blvd. SW and 5 Points Rd SW with her mom, four-year-old son, and his dad in the car.

Duran claims two other cars were racing when one hit her car, causing her to lose control and hit a tree. She said the car that hit her hit a pole and the third car drove off. She said her mom was trapped in the wreck. “I said mom are you ok? Mom, are you ok? She wouldn’t answer me. She wasn’t responsive,” Duran said. She said she was able to do CPR and authorities on the scene helped free her mom who was then transported to UNM Hospital where she later died. Duran said she’s called Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office about four times in the past two weeks but hasn’t been able to get any information on the crash or the other driver.

“I’ve been calling everywhere trying to get information on what’s going to happen to the guy, nobody’s returning my calls. I just don’t feel he should be out there walking if he took a life,” she said. “I just want justice…for my mom.”

BCSO is investigating the crash and said it’s waiting on information from the Office of the Medical Investigator. BCSO couldn’t provide the actual crash report but did say the damages on the vehicles and statements from witnesses do not match Duran’s story. It also said there is no indication of racing. According to a BCSO spokesperson, information gathered at the scene indicates Duran hit the driver in front of her, causing her car to lose control and hit the tree. When telling Duran what the investigation is showing so far, she maintained that the two cars were racing and that she was the one hit.

As for Duran’s claim she hasn’t been able to get any information on the crash, a BCSO spokesperson said in response, she is not sure why that is happening. The spokesperson said Duran should be able to call dispatch and get any information on the crash that is able to be provided during the investigation. Duran’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs for her mother.

