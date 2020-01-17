Closings & Delays
Family sues APD over hit-and-run that killed teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the Albuquerque teen killed in a hit-and-run is now suing the Albuquerque Police Department.

Fifteen-year-old Manny Tapia was on his way home from a movie at Cottonwood Mall in July when he was hit and killed by a truck that was fleeing from police at Coors and Ellison.

Juan Ramirez has not been charged in Tapia’s death, but the wrongful death lawsuit also names him, alleging that he was driving the stolen truck when the crash happened.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday on behalf of Tapia’s parents claims the officers involved in the chase failed to follow procedure and kept chasing the truck, leaving Tapia to die in the middle of the intersection.

To this day, no one has been arrested for Tapia’s death.

