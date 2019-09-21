Family Strong Conference provides New Mexico families with helpful parenting skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexicans are speaking out about ways to make the state a better place to raise a family.

Saturday at the Family Strong Conference, nearly a dozen experts covered several topics related to raising kids in the digital age. They included protecting kids online, keeping emotions in check when children get out of hand, how to control stress, and parenting special needs children.

“This is an opportunity we felt to strengthen our families and give us what we need,” said event coordinator Julie Dahl.

The conference was organized in an effort to bring helpful information to New Mexico families at no cost.