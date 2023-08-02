ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A senseless loss of life: An Albuquerque family is calling out about a crime that took the life of a 23-year-old woman Monday night.

The victim was shot and killed by a 13-year-old suspect after she tracked down her stolen car.

“I showed up about three minutes after they finished trying to resuscitate my sister,” said Crystal Miller, Sydney’s older sister.

Monday night, everything changed for Crystal, her mother Deidre Wilson, and their family.

“It’s unbelievable. I just can’t believe that something like this happened,” said Wilson.

Her youngest daughter, 23-year-old Sydney Wilson, was shot and killed outside a Smith’s grocery store and gas station off Coors and Central.

“I still have flashes of seeing my baby sister on the ground the way she was,” said Miller.

Police believe the person responsible is just 13 years old.

“A kid that young had a gun. It makes me wonder about their upbringing. Why was a kid that young out there in the first place,” Wilson questioned.

“There is no way to comprehend that honestly. There is not,” said Miller.

Her family is flooded with emotions after the incident.

“Where was the adult with them? You know, I can’t see kids that young stealing a car and driving it around, so I’m very angry,” said Wilson.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the problem with minors and crime goes well beyond the department.

“Our state needs to unite. We need to make sure that we do everything we can to improve the likelihood of our children having a healthy home environment,” said Chief Medina.

For Sydney’s family, it’s too late.

“One of her favorite things is [saying], ‘I’m sunshine in a human body,’ and so, we’re missing our sunshine. That’s what we’re missing is our sunshine,” said Miller.

All they can hope for now is that the person responsible is held accountable.

“Justice is well deserved in this case. It’s an unfortunate event that happened, and I just want to see justice,” said Miller.

APD said the 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing Wilson, Marcos Barela, turned himself in on Wednesday, August 2.

The District Attorney’s Office said he’ll face murder and other charges.

The family said a vigil for Sydney will be held at the scene of the shooting Friday, August 4, starting around 7:30 p.m.