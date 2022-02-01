ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family says they tried to warn authorities about a mom they say was giving her teenage daughter drugs. They say the 14-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose. Now family members are trying to get custody of her five-year-old brother.

APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the death of Ava Kersey. Her family tells us they’re heartbroken to find out the cause of death was drug-related. “I’m just devastated to know that she was 14 and had her whole life ahead of her and now you know it’s just gone.”

Family members tell us 14-year-old Ava Kersey was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 26th after being found unresponsive. She died two days later from a fentanyl overdose. The family believes her mother is responsible. “I know M**** has always been on things like that. I just never thought she was going to show it or give it to her baby.”

Family and friends say they had reported the girl’s mother to CYFD multiple times for neglect and allowing the girl access to drugs along with her 5-year-old brother. Ava Kersey’s grandmother Kimberly Maese says, “I don’t understand if they kept getting complaints, they kept getting phone calls, why is that we have to bury my granddaughter before anything gets done about it.”

Family members say that back in July the freshman at Sandia High School also called CYFD herself to try and get help, reporting her own mother. “She was telling me that she was trying to stay away from her mother.”

Then just a few weeks ago Ava disclosed to family members that she was using drugs. “She was addicted to fentanyl,” her cousin explains. “It still doesn’t make sense to me why she would give it to her. 14 years old… are you serious?”

Now the family is pleading with CYFD to help them place her five-year-old brother with his grandparents. “I want people to hear Ava’s story. I want people to actually look into things like that. Even if it’s from friends’ reports, I want CYFD to look into it.”

While the family blames Ava’s mother, so far no charges have been filed against the mother. “If it is the way it seems and she’s the one that did this then you know she has to pay the price for it,” says Maese.

According to court documents, the five-year-old boy’s grandparents who live out of state filed an emergency petition for guardianship back in September. Those court documents do say that CYFD has been involved with this family, but it doesn’t reveal to what extent.

KRQE News 13 reached out to CYFD Monday night to ask how many times they’ve been called, and what they did in response. They did cite child privacy laws that restrict what they can release. That does change when a child dies, but still, they only have to release very limited information and only when their investigation is complete. so at this point, they haven’t provided any answers.