Family seeks new leads in teen’s cold case murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is hoping to uncover new leads in a 30-year-old cold case.

In July 1989, Kaitlyn Arquette was shot and killed on Lomas near Arno. Arquette was 18-years-old at the time.

Officers did make an arrest, but the charges were later dropped for lack of evidence. Since then, the case has gone cold but Arquette’s family is not giving up.

Monday they announced a new series of billboards around town, encouraging anyone with information to come forward. A memorial service will also be held Tuesday on the anniversary of Arquette’s death at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetry.