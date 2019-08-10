Family seeks help, answers from police in Albuquerque father’s 2011 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly eight years after an Albuquerque man was shot and killed by a stray bullet that went through his front door, a family is renewing their plea for help solving their son’s murder.

Andrae Davis was killed in 2011 while inside his home at the Eagle Nest Condominiums on Vail Street near Gibson and Girard. With no answers from police, Davis’ family feels their son’s case has been almost forgotten.

“I haven’t gotten over it, really, I miss him every day,” said Constance Yancey, the mother of Andrae Davis. “It’s really been hard, eight years is a long time…and on top of it, we don’t even know who did it.”

The shooting happened on the evening on August 17, 2011, after Davis had returned home from the park with his family.

While inside his home, his family says Davis heard a commotion outside. A group of men was fighting outside of Davis’ apartment when one of them drew a gun and pulled the trigger.

“He had nothing to do with this, he didn’t know these people,” said Constance Yancey.

The bullet went through Davis’ front door, piercing his heart as he looked out the door’s peephole.

“They were trying to take somebody else’s life, but ended up taking my son,” said Constance Yancey.

In the days after his death, Andrae’s parents were told by police that a person involved in the shooting had escaped from UNM Hospital and fled to Mexico.

Eight years later, the Yancey’s says that’s about all they’ve heard from the case. Albuquerque Police haven’t made any arrests in the case, either.

“We have two persons of interest, however, they have since fled the country,” said Sgt. Matthew Vollmer, who oversees APD’s Cold Case Unit.

Today, APD says Davis’ murder is one of among nearly 500 cold cases that the two-detective department says it’s still investigating.

“If we’re able to find an additional witness to the crime, that would obviously be helpful for the investigation,” said Sgt. Vollmer.

For Andrae’s parents, the inaction in the case is tough to swallow.

“I guess the disappointing part is that we just haven’t heard from them at all,” said Constance Yancey.

Having not had any contact with Albuquerque Police about the case sine 2011, Joseph Yancey is equally frustrated.

“If this is an indication of the 500 other cases that they have open, I just gotta say, ‘wow, give them the money that they need to solve it,’ like all those rape kits that they’ve had in closets wherever,” said Joseph Yancey.

For now, APD and Davis’ family are hopeful sharing the story of Andrae’s murder can generate new leads that police say are needed to make an arrest.

“We don’t want to see this happen to anyone else,” said Constance Yancey.

If you have any tips about the case, APD says to call CrimeStoppers at 505-843-STOP. The people involved in the shooting are said to have left the scene in two grey sedans.

APD says it’s also working to try to secure some grants in order to add more resources and tools to its cold case unit.