Family seeks answers months after Los Lunas woman goes missing

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) - The search continues for a Los Lunas grandmother who's been missing since September.

People honored Rita Jaramillo, 49, at a candlelight vigil on Saturday night.

"It's frustrating not to hear anything," Jaramillo's daighter Leslie Romero said. "We don't know what happened."

"Help us bring closure to our family and our community," Jaramillo's other daughter, Denise Fay, added.

They are still looking for answers in their mother's disappearance.

It was just days after Jaramillo went missing in the Fall that her house was gutted by a fire, and her family believes it was intentionally set.

Without revealing a name, Fay said she believes she knows who's responsible for her mother's disappearance.

"You already did your dirty work and you should allow us to have our mom back and to lay her to rest if that's what it comes down to," Fay explained.

New Mexico State Police is leading the investigation and said there's no new information about Jaramillo's disappearance or about her house burning down.

Anyone with information is urged to call NMSP or the Valencia County Sheriff's Office.

Jaramillo's family is offering a $6,000 reward for any information that could lead to bringing Jaramillo home.