Family searching for 41-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help finding a 41-year-old man who went missing more than a month ago.

The family of Adrian Valles last saw him Oct. 2 when he was leaving for work. They say he did not take anything with him besides what he normally takes to work, and is not responding to calls or texts.

Valles was last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark hoodie, carrying a brown backpack. He has a Hawaiian tattoo on his neck and a sleeve tattoo on one arm.

If you know anything, call 242-COPS.