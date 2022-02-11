ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unusual stolen vehicle case, the Rivera family has been on the hunt for their stolen semi-truck. A thief stole it Monday from the Love’s Truck Stop near I-40 and Central.

Erica Rivera called several law enforcement agencies and has been driving around Albuquerque trying to find it. They spent their life savings on the semi to start a freight transportation company.

“Everything went into that. It’s very devastating. He’s been home this whole week and we’re starting to fall behind on bills. The insurance on the vehicle itself is 16-hundred dollars a month,” Rivera said.

The family says they’re also worried about the safety of other drivers because you need to be trained to drive a semi. The semi-truck has “Comarca” on the doors.