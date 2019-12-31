Family searches for handmade chess set stolen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While visiting from Wyoming, Rose Pecos-Sunrhodes and her family were staying with her mom on Palo Duro Road near Carlisle Boulevard.

“I grew up in that neighborhood and I just thought it would be fine, everything was always safe,” said Rose-Pecos Sunrhodes.

The night before they left, a valuable handmade chess set was inside their car.

“They’re all very finely detailed…32 pieces,” said Pecos-Sunrhodes.

When her husband went out to the car the next morning, that chess set was gone.

“That’s what hit me the hardest, was, ‘Oh, how can anyone violate me like this?’ You know, and something I worked so hard on,” she said.

The chess set along with blankets, beadwork, and other ceramics were in the family’s car because their daughter, Mikala, was chosen as the head lady dancer for the Reno New Year’s Eve Pow Wow.

As part of the ceremony, her daughter was going to give away those items, including the chess set.

“She was going to give away to the head man, the master of ceremonies, the arena director, the committee, the whole staff,” said Pecos-Sunrhodes.

Pecos-Sunrhodes is a school teacher and says she spent countless hours on the chess set. In the past, she says she’s sold others for $4,500.

“Even the clay is handmade, it’s hand-processed clays and paints from Jemez,” she said.

As family members pitched in to give her daughter new items for the giveaway, Pecos-Sunrhodes is hoping whoever took the chess set will return it.

“So much a part of myself goes into each piece, my breath goes into it…so I’m just at a loss,” she said.

Pecos-Sunrhodes says after the ceremony, the chess set would have been displayed at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.