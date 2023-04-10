ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over 10 years, Sandia National Labs has introduced students and their parents to the importance and necessity of getting an education as well as jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Noche de Ciencias is a national program introducing students and families to STEM through hands-on activities.

Noche de Ciencias was originally facilitated as part of a national initiative to promote knowledge and interest in STEM among the Hispanic community. The goal of Noche de Ciencias is to engage K-12 students and their families about STEM education and college options through interactive workshops and activities. Those in the program will also get to see some familiar faces participate such as KRQE Meteorologist Zoe Mintz.

The next Noche de Ciencias will be at Jefferson Middle School on April 13, and at Garfield Park, Thursday, May 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit sandia.gov.