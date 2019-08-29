Family says woman driving school bus stole doghouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Apparently you can’t even leave a dog house outside your home without it being stolen. That’s what an Albuquerque family recently learned. What’s worse is the thief’s mode of transportation.

Video recorded outside a home near Fourth Street and Menaul shows a woman walking right up to the home and snatching the plastic dog house. Then you see her walking back to her getaway vehicle: a school bus.

“I was blown away. I just thought, we trust these people to take these kids to school, and here they are stealing a dog house, in broad daylight,” Tiffany Silva said.

The owner says she called APS. They say it’s not their bus. She’s trying to figure out if the woman is actually a bus driver or if the bus is an old one, only being utilized by the thief.

If you happen to recognize the thief, call police.

