Family says burglar kicked down door, pointed gun at mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman says she was watching TV with her young daughter in the middle of the day when a man kicked down her front door and barged inside.

The situation then took another scary turn, before the intruder realized there was someone home. Other than dogs barking and the occasional car driving by, Sunset Estates is a quiet neighborhood where crime is nearly unheard of.

“You know, around here, in our gated community, you just don’t really have to worry about things like that.” That all changed Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. when a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were watching a movie at home.

“I heard just one ‘bang,’ you know. I thought it was my turtle tank falling, from my dogs playing around,” said a woman who asked to remain anonymous. But that sound was something much more frightening.

“He had the gun pointed towards my dog at that point, and as soon as I saw what my dog was looking at, I looked up and I saw him,” she said. A burglar, she says maybe in his 20s, had kicked in her door, then pointed the gun at her when he realized someone was home.

“I just started crying and I just told him, I said, ‘Please, don’t shoot me, my baby’s in the room,'” the woman said. Her door is now cracked, and the sheet-rock around the frame is crumbling. The family has since put up a metal gate.

The only evidence the intruder left behind was a shoe print on the door. The woman says her husband was at work, and no cars were in the driveway.

“I think when he opened his mouth and looked at me with his big eyes, that he was like, ‘No one was supposed to be here,'” she said. Suddenly, she says, the man looked outside and took off running.

“I’m just really thankful that he chose to run,” the woman said. But she says the thought of what could have happened scares her even more.

“I mean, he could have shot me. You know, my daughter could have seen me on the floor,” she said.

The family did call 911 and filed a police report. However, they say the gates to the community were wide open Thursday morning when all this happened, and they fear that’s how the man got in.

The family says police told them similar crimes have been happening in the area, and the description they provided of the burglar was consistent with other reports.