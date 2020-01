ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two dogs stolen from a home on Christmas Eve have been found.

KRQE News 13 reported on the two Yorkies — Lobo and Minnie — who went missing from their yard near Arenal and Goff. State Police say they found the dogs inside a stolen vehicle in Albuquerque on Jan. 2.

One of the officers recognized the dogs from KRQE News 13’s story and reunited them with the family. They didn’t say if they’ve identified a suspect.