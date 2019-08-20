Family refutes evidence from fatal 2018 crash, sues APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash last year left a man dead after a woman driving on Juab Tabo hit him. A police report showed the driver wasn’t at fault, but the man’s family is still blaming her and Albuquerque police.

In July 2018, APD says one of their officers was trying to get a man named John Taylor, out of the road, on Juan Tabo near Indian School.

Officer: “I saw him right there. I told him to get out of the street. He yelled something at me, and about that time you came.”

As the officer was trying to get him out of the road, a driver hit Taylor. He died on scene.

Driver: “I did not even see him.”

Officer: “I know.”

Officer: “Did you hit him?”

Driver: (nods)

Officer: “Okay.”

Officers on scene consoled the woman by telling her it was not her fault. The final crash report also says, “John Taylor caused the crash by unlawfully being in the middle of the roadway.”

Driver: “Oh God. What did I do?”

Officer: “It’s okay. It’s not your fault. It’s not your fault.”

Officer: “He was, I think, knocking down all these construction signs. We were going down and all these signs were in the road. So I think he was going and pushing all these construction signs.”

A year after the crash, Taylor’s mother is suing the driver and APD. The lawsuit claims the officer distracted Taylor by stopping him in the middle of the road, which then led to the driver hitting him.

Driver: “He just like, right in front of me. I slammed on my brakes and I got out of the car right away.”

Officer: “Which way was he walking? Do you remember?”

Officer: “He was walking southbound.”

KRQE News 13 asked a city spokesperson how many lawsuits APD gets a year, and how often they settle the case before it goes to trial. The city was unable to provide a response in time for this story.

The driver involved in this crash was not charged with Taylor’s death. Attorneys for the man’s family and APD refused to comment.