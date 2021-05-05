Family Promise of Albuquerque seeking donations for permanent housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lending a much-needed helping hand to families with children experiencing homelessness in the Albuquerque area. That is the mission of Family Promise of Albuquerque. However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to overcome a series of challenges. Coordinator of Family Promise of Albuquerque, Mary Beth Nelson, discusses how they’ve overcome those obstacles and how the community can help them stay afloat.

Families receive housing, meals and counseling, and services that allow them to obtain employment and housing. Before the pandemic, families were housed in different congregations throughout the city on a weekly rotation schedule. This rotation has not been possible due to the pandemic, and Family Promise of Albuquerque has purchased a permanent site to house both its offices and the families.

The permanent site needs renovations to house the families overnight, and Family Promise of Albuquerque is seeking donations to make this possible. Those who want to donate can do so by going to their website at www.familypromisealbuquerquenm.org and click on the “donate” button.