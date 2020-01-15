Family Promise of Albuquerque offers support, classes for families experiencing homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Albuquerque continues to struggle with homelessness with some of the population made up of families. At Family Promise of Albuquerque, they work exclusively with families who have children 18-years-old and younger.

Coordinator of Family Promise, Mary Beth Nelson visits the set to discuss the need for services for homeless families. Family Promise of Albuquerque is a local affiliate of the national Family Promise organization that has been providing shelter for families experiencing homelessness for 30 years and has over 210 affiliates.

Mary Beth explains that rotations serve a maximum of 14 people each time they are received within the congregations. In the Albuquerque area, there are 21 congregations that participate in the Family Promise program with each housing families for a week at a time and providing shelter and food.

“It involves an enormous number of volunteers in order to do this,” said Mary Beth Nelson. “If you think you’ve got 14 people that you need to have beds for, you need to have food for, you need to be able to talk to them, you need to be able to do the laundry when it’s all over. It’s a big project and I think it’s a testimony to the good-heartedness of people in Albuquerque that we do have as many as 21 congregations participating.”

Clients often need to learn how to look for a job, how to dress for an interview, and how to present themselves when looking for employment. Family Promise also offers clients parenting and skills classes as well as counseling for those needing assistance.

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Family Promise of Albuquerque will be holding its 14th Annual Sweet Jazz Benefit concert at Sandia Presbyterian Church at 10704 Paseo Del Norte, 87122. For additional information call 505-268-0331.

Family Promise also accepts donations to help Albuquerque’s homeless children and their families. Donations can be made online at Family Promise of Albuquerque’s website.