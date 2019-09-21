Family pleading for safe return of stolen dachshund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local family is pleading for the safe return of their dachshund. They believe she was stolen right out of their Northeast Heights backyard.

“I last saw her Friday, last Friday,” said Karen Martinez.

“She was taken Friday the 13th,” said Brooke Martinez.

The mother and daughter are searching for Bailey, their three-year-old mini dachshund.

“There’s no way she got out. Her legs are so short, there’s no way,” said Karen.

They believe someone stole her out of their backyard near Wyoming and Academy, while they were away on a short day trip.

“We don’t believe anything took her as far as wildlife,” said Karen.

That’s because someone found Bailey’s collar, perfectly intact, in the parking lot of the Cumberland Church.

“We actually got a call from somebody who was at the church and they found her collar,” said Brooke.

The family has a few ideas of who may be responsible.

“There was always kids back in those areas and they would hang out and party and drink and stuff like that,” said Karen.

Martinez adds the empty field bordering their fairly short backyard fence is a popular hangout for kids, and occasionally, homeless people. They say whoever did it, split up their family and they are pleading for her safe return.

“That dog is everything to me,” said Brooke.

The Martinez family is offering a reward for Bailey’s safe return. If you have any information, call 505-721-7115.