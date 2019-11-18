Family of woman killed by deputies sues BCSO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a woman killed by Bernalillo County deputies is suing the department over the release of information in the case.

While responding to a domestic dispute call near Rio Bravo and Second Street last July, deputies shot and killed Elisha Lucero. BCSO says Lucero charged at them with a knife when they opened fire.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Lucero’s sister says she tried to request public records about the shooting, such as police reports, witness interviews, and personnel records of the responding deputies. She claims that request was denied because the case was still under investigation.

She is now asking a judge to compel the county to release those documents.