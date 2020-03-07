Family of woman killed by BCSO receives settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will pay the family of a woman who died at the hands of deputies $4 million.

Elisha Lucero, 28, was shot in front of her family’s south valley home after a family member called 911 in July. Lucero’s family said she struggled with mental illness, the sheriff says Lucero charged at deputies with a knife.

News 13 spoke to her sister last summer. “She’s a 4’11” young female. Come on, how big of a threat could she be to three officers that they had to unload on her like that,” Elaine Maestas said.

The lawsuit was filed in November in an effort to force BCSO to release public records related to the case. The sheriff has been completely against his deputies wearing body cameras and in a statement BCSO just released, it said “We’re sickened,” with the amount of the settlement agreement.

Lucero’s family says part of the money the department pays them will go to the ACLU of New Mexico to keep fighting to make all law enforcement in the state wear cameras.