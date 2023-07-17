ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family who lost two of their loved ones in a drunk driving crash, is speaking out. Kristina Martinez’s mom, brother and daughter said after sentencing delays, they are more than ready to see the man who is accused of killing their loved one and her boyfriend, put behind bars.

“We’re just reliving it all over again and not getting any peace and it’s been over 4 years and it just seems like the justice system isn’t caring about the victims. They care more about the criminals,” said Bryan Martinez, Kristina’s brother. Martinez’s family described her as a jokester and loving mother. They said her boyfriend, Robert Gallegos was good to them too.

In 2019, Joseph Urvanejo was reportedly drunk when he hit an Uber near Alameda and Pan American. Martinez and Gallegos were inside that Uber and were killed in the crash. In March, Urvanejo pled guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and was supposed to be sentenced on June 1. However, his sentencing was postponed to July 28th due to scheduling conflicts.

The family is yet again getting ready for court and hope the sentencing happens this time around. They are frustrated because Urvanejo remains out of jail as the court doesn’t see him as a flight risk. Urvanejo was also approved to take a two-day vacation to Ruidoso. However, the Judge, Courtney Weaks, has said she will not allow his sentencing to be postponed again.

According to his plea, Urvanejo could face up to 18 years in prison.