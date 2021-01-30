Family of three displaced but safe after house fire in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Saturday morning on the 700 block of Chelwood Park NE.

Around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, crews arrived at a single-story home with fire and smoke coming from the back of the house. The home’s occupants, a family of three, were outside of the residence when crews arrived. Officials say the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

According to a press release, the fire started on the back porch and smoke detectors in the house woke up the family. No injuries were reported from either the occupants or fire crews.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.