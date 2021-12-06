Family of teen killed in Washington Middle School shooting files lawsuit against APS, others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a teen shot and killed at Washington Middle School in August is filing a lawsuit. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of bringing his father’s gun to school, then shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove.

Police say Hargrove confronted him about bullying other students. Hargrove’s mother is now suing the middle school, Albuquerque Public Schools, and the parents of the shooter. She claims Juan Saucedo Jr. brought a gun to school the day before the shooting. She argues that if the school district would have investigated rumors of a gun on campus, her son’s death could have been prevented. The lawsuit also claims school staff should have intervened in the bullying.

The filing names Superintendent Scott Elder and then-principal Modesta Herrera-Hernandez, claiming they knew of the possibility of violence yet didn’t take precautionary measures like having metal detectors installed. It also claims Saucedo’s parents were negligent in properly storing their gun.

The lawsuit seeks damages but does not specify how much. KRQE News 13 reached out to APS for comment, a spokesperson says they do not comment on pending litigation.