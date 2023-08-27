ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family gathered Saturday night to remember a woman who was recently killed. Police claimed she was fatally shot while searching for her stolen car last month.

Police said Sydney Wilson had located her car at the Smith’s on Coors and Central on July 31.

When she approached the vehicle, witnesses told police that 13-year-old Marcos Barela pulled out a gun and shot her.

While putting up a cross at the site, her family called for the community to step up to end the violence.

“We need to put a stop to this violence, this teen violence, especially. We’ve gotta get our kids under control, and we’ve gotta take responsibility for them, and make them realize there are consequences behind all their actions,” said Crystal Wilson.

At a detention hearing earlier this month, a judge decided Barela would be held behind bars until trial.