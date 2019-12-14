Family of student killed in crosswalk files lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a middle school student killed in a crosswalk outside her school is now suing.

Twelve-year-old Eliza “Justine” Almuina was killed in front of Cleveland Middle School last year. She was in the crosswalk but according to police, the driver who hit the girl didn’t see her.

After her death, the city was quick to make changes to the intersection, even putting together a task force to check other crossings. “No one who is walking in a crosswalk in any circumstance deserves to get hit,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

But now her family is suing the city, APS and the driver. In the lawsuit, they claim the city and APS were on notice that the conditions of the roadway and premises were unsafe and in need of maintenance.

The city and APS both declined to comment.