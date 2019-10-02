Family of murdered Sandia High teen speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the murdered Sandia High School teen speaks out for the first time. They’re in disbelief after Sean Markey was killed during a homecoming party this weekend.

The teen’s older brother tells KRQE News 13 he cannot believe Sean is gone.

“I’m still in disbelief. It didn’t really hit me it was really happening until like halfway through the conversation with my mom. I just broke down. I still feel like he’s at a friend’s house,” says Cole Markey.

The Albuquerque Police Department is still being tight-lipped about what happened at the house on Garcia Street, near Eubank and Montgomery, early Sunday morning. A post on social media shows it was a party after Sandia High School’s homecoming.

Neighbors say that party turned deadly when shots were fired. Security video from a neighbor’s house shows dozens of people running from the scene.

Sean Markey was killed. His brother, Cole, wants answers.

“Absolute cowards. I wouldn’t even go so far as to call them people at this point. Just absolute cowards,” he says.

Sean was a senior at Sandia High School, who loved to skateboard and snowboard. Cole says his little brother would often shoot videos of himself skating or snowboarding, in hopes the videos would go viral one day.

A funeral for Sean will be held sometime next week.

Sean Markey’s father, holding his skateboarding. In tears, “I miss him so much.” pic.twitter.com/ZW832dkYBa — Chris McKee (@ChrisMcKeeTV) October 2, 2019