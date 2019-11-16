Family of missing Albuquerque woman pleads for answers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a woman missing for two years is holding out hope for answers in her disappearance.

Elizabeth Hernandez was four months pregnant when she disappeared on Nov. 16, 2017. Her mother says they continue to look for someone who might be able to answer questions about where she might have gone.

“If you know something that can help us, at this point we don’t have anything really to go on,” Jennifer Brooks, Elizabeth Hernandez’s mother, said.

If you know anything about where Hernandez is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers. The family is planning a candlelight vigil Saturday night at Alamosa Park.