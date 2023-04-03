ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Jesus Crosby thinks his death could have been easily prevented. Crosby was fatally shot by Albuquerque Police last November after threatening officers with a pair of nail clippers. Now the family is suing the city over the shooting.

The lawsuit, which was filed early last week, alleges APD officers lacked the proper training or chose to not use a less lethal option when confronting Crosby. APD officer lapel video from Nov. 10, 2022, shows Crosby outside APD headquarters. As officers try reasoning with him, asking him repeatedly to drop his weapon, Crosby inches forward, holding a nail clipper with the file extended.

Attorneys with Fine Law Firm, who are representing the family, say Crosby was dealing with a mental health crisis, and this was not his first run-in with the police. “He was experiencing a mental health crisis. This was not the first time that he had been in the area under the effects of a mental health crisis. He was pretty well known to APD because of that,” said Fine Law Firm Attorney Mark Fine.

Last November, APD confirmed several run-ins with Crosby, saying he had been facing three criminal trespassing charges two months prior to his killing. The family’s attorney claimed, with APD’s knowledge of Crosby’s behavior, the end result should have been much different. “It’s hard to explain why two out of those five felt like they needed to fire live bullets into this man, who was clearly experiencing a mental health crisis, and who really wasn’t posing a threat only to the extent that he was being pursued by APD, ” said Fine.

Attorneys for the family say they are seeking monetary damages for their loss. KRQE News 13 reached out to APD for their response to the lawsuit but did not hear back.