ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly two years after Albuquerque Police shot and killed a man, his family is suing Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and the officers involved.

“Collin was not a bad guy. He was not a criminal. Collin was a loving, caring person, who had mental illness,” said a family member of Collin Neztsosie’s at a 2022 press conference.

Through press conferences and vigils, the family of Collin Neztsosie has been vocal in speaking out against APD after Neztsosie was killed by department officers in 2022. Now, they’re suing APD and the officers involved, Jonathan Mares and William Young, calling it a wrongful death.

In March 2022, APD responded to a call at Smoke Palace near Central and Tramway. A co-worker of Neztsosie called the police saying the two had gotten into a fight and that Neztsosie was armed and threatening to shoot him and then kill himself. Neztsosie was known to officers to have mental health issues, and police said they tried to de-escalate the situation over the phone.

“We’re going to get you some help. All you have to do is put the gun on the ground and talk with the officers,” said a dispatcher over the phone to Neztsosie.

APD claims Neztsosie refused commands and pointed a black object in his hands at officers. The lawsuit never addresses whether he pointed the object at officers. Officers Mares and Young fired their rifles, killing Neztsosie. The object in his hand ended up being a cell phone.

The lawsuit alleges the officers were negligent and reckless for shooting Neztsosie, who turned out to be unarmed. It also claims the City of Albuquerque had mental health providers they could’ve dispatched but instead sent officers.